Elgaar Parishad probe: Pune cops get 90 days to file chargesheet in June 6 arrests case

A special court on Sunday granted Pune city police an extension of 90 days to file the chargesheet against the five accused arrested on June 6 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017 ahead of commemoration of 200 years of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

The FIR in the case lodged by Pune’s Tushar Damgude had initially named Harshali Potdar and Sudhir Dhawale of Republican Panthers (RP) in Mumbai, and Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Deepak Dhengle of the Pune-based KKM.

Damgude, in his FIR, had pointed out the action taken by the police against these persons in the past for their alleged Maoist links. The FIR alleged that these persons had, as per the strategy of the banned CPI-Maoist, tried to mislead Dalits and spread the thoughts of violence in their minds.

The police had searched the residences of the six on April 17 as well as the houses of Rona Wilson in Delhi and Nagpur-based lawyer Surendra Gadling. On June 6, the police arrested Wilson, Dhawale and Gadling along with Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen and former Prime Minister Rural Development (PMRD) fellow Mahesh Raut.

Also, four alleged underground Maoists — Milind Teltumbde, Prakash alias Ritupam Goswami, Manglu and Deepu — were named as accused based on “evidence” recovered against them during searches.

As per provisions of the law, if charges are not filed in 90 days after an arrest is made, the accused may be granted bail. The 90-day period after the arrests in the case ends on Monday. The police had filed an application in court on Saturday, seeking an extension of 90 days to further examine the large volume of electronic data and other items. The police said that forensic analysis of a part of the 25 TB data was over, based on which further arrests were made, but the remaining data was being analysed. Also, the police said investigations into sources of funds, mobile phone records, email communications and bank account details were still underway. The prosecution also argued that under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which has been invoked in the case, the period to file the chargesheet can be extended to 180 days.

After hearing the appeal from prosecution lawyer Ujwala Pawar and also hearing defence lawyers Rohan Nahar, Rahul Deshmukh and Siddharth Pawar, special judge K D Wadane granted the police an extension of 90 days.

Meanwhile, the defence also moved an application before the court that the accused be given law books and study material in prison. The court is slated to hear the matter on Monday.

During the hearing on Sunday, the police also submitted details of the latest arrests in which prominent activists, including P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha, were held on August 28 and were later put on house arrest till September 5, as per a Supreme Court order. Meanwhile, the court is soon expected to adjudicate on an application filed by the Maharashtra prison department to shift the accused out of Yerawada Jail, citing security reasons.

