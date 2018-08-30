Elgaar Parishad probe: NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt, police chief

Pune police arrested (Clockwise) Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai. Pune police arrested (Clockwise) Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the state’s police chief, directing them to file a report within four weeks in connection with the arrest of five activists.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports about the arrest of five activists, the NHRC said, “On the basis of the media reports, the Commission has observed that it appears, the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police authorities, which may amount to violation of their human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks.”

The Commission also observed that it had earlier received a complaint from a Geneva NGO regarding illegal arrest of five human rights defenders named Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut by Maharashtra police in June this year.

