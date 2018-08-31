Elgaar Parishad probe: Complainant Tushar Damgude lauds cops, invokes Constitution

Damgude, 38, who is in construction business and a writer, told The Indian Express, “Shahar ko aag laga do jaisi bhasha chal rahi thi (they were using terms like set the city on fire). (Photo for representation) Damgude, 38, who is in construction business and a writer, told The Indian Express, “Shahar ko aag laga do jaisi bhasha chal rahi thi (they were using terms like set the city on fire). (Photo for representation)

Pune-based Tushar Damgude, whose police complaint in connection with Elgar Parishad led to Tuesday’s searches and arrest of five activists, has said strict action should be taken against anyone who goes against principles of the Constitution, including Bhima Koregaon violence accused Sambhaji Bhide if there is clinching evidence against him.

Damgude, 38, who is in construction business and a writer, told The Indian Express, “Shahar ko aag laga do jaisi bhasha chal rahi thi (they were using terms like set the city on fire). They were distributing pamphlets and books claiming that leaders like Bhagat Singh and Shivaji Maharaj were enemies of Dalits. Warning was also given to top agencies like CBI, R&AW and ATS. I had been reading about the Chalo Bhima Koregaon campaign and hence attended the Elgaar Parishad. I was shocked at these objectionable claims, so I got an FIR filed.” All the speeches were made with the intention of creating enmity between communities, he added.

Damgude recently put out a photo and a post about his meeting with Hindutva activist Bhide. “So what if I have a picture taken with Bhide Guruji? We have had discussions, but I have my own views,” said Damgude, who described his Hindutva as “simple”.

“The definition of Hindutva for me is what is good for the Hindu Samaj. Hindutva does not preach who should eat what and at what time or why women should not enter certain temples or not celebrate Valentine’s Day,” he said.

The action by Pune Police was laudable, he said.

He added that strict action should be taken against anyone who goes against principles laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Constitution. “Even if it means taking action against Bhide,” he said.

