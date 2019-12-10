Elgaar Parishad: CM Thackeray urged to withdraw cases against activists

Lawyer Sanjay Singhvi, who was among the speakers, said Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under which Pune Police has booked the activists, goes against the principle of democratic rights. Lawyer Sanjay Singhvi, who was among the speakers, said Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under which Pune Police has booked the activists, goes against the principle of democratic rights.

A number of civil rights organisations came together on Monday and urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to take back the cases registered against activists in the Elgaar Parishad case as well as those registered against Dalit youths in January 2018.

Eminent writer and trade union leader Jayant Pawar urged the government to drop the cases and free the accused, just like it is contemplating dropping cases filed against activists who had opposed the building of an oil refinery at Nanar village and the chopping of trees in Aarey.

Lawyer Sanjay Singhvi, who was among the speakers, said Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under which Pune Police has booked the activists, goes against the principle of democratic rights.

“The police must show that the organisation is connected to a terrorist act,” he said.

While journalist Nikhil Wagle claimed that the activists had been implicated in the case as an act of “political vendetta”, writer Urmila Pawar added that indications given by the state government to review the cases were a positive step.

