Elgaar Parishad case: Varavara Rao discharged from hospital, sent back to jail

POET VARAVARA Rao, booked as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday after over a month of hospitalisation. He was sent back to Taloja Jail.

The 81-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 in July and was undergoing treatment for other ailments as well. Hospital officials said that he was discharged after testing negative for the virus. Officials said that when he was admitted in July, he was not coherent, or completely conscious, and that he remained disoriented and could not properly respond to queries.

“He is weak, but able to coherently hold conversations and is fully conscious,” an official said.

Rao, who was lodged in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai since earlier this year, was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital in July after he fell ill. At the hospital, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to St George Hospital. Roa’s family members, who met him at the hospital, wrote to authorities about his condition, stating that he was not attended to properly at the hospital, following which the National Human Rights Commission had recommended that the state government shift him to a super speciality private hospital. Rao was shifted to Nanavati Hospital.

Family members said they were not informed by jail authorities about his discharge Thursday.

Rao’s bail application is being heard before the Bombay High Court. Last week, the court had said that his health requires close monitoring after noting that the medical reports showed that while his electrolyte levels have been normalised, he still remains ‘disoriented’.

The court will now hear the case on Monday.

