Elgaar Parishad case: Supreme Court sets aside HC order refusing police more time to file charges

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Bombay High Court’s order refusing to give Maharashtra Police more time to complete its investigation against five rights activists arrested for alleged Maoist links in June last year in connection with the probe into the Elgaar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The police claim that the conclave led to the violence at Bhima Koregaon, near Pune, the following day.

“We are…not able to persuade ourselves to agree with the conclusions of the learned single judge of Bombay High Court in the impugned order and hold that the respondents would not be entitled to the benefit of default bail. Consequently the impugned order is set aside,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul ruled, allowing the Maharashtra government’s plea challenging the October 24, 2018 High Court order.

On September 2, 2018, a trial court in Pune had given the police 90 more days to complete its probe against the five accused —lawyer Surendra Gadling, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activists Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson, and Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen.

The Pune court invoked Section 43-D (2)(b) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which says 90 additional days may be granted to investigators if it was not possible to complete the probe in the initial 90 days.

Hearing a challenge by Gadling and others, the High Court set aside the trial court’s order. The accused contended before the High Court that under law, an application seeking such extension of time could be filed only by the public prosecutor, but the application in the Pune court was filed by the investigating officer. Questioning this in Supreme Court, the state government said that the investigating officer’s application had been signed by the Public Prosecutor, and this showed independent application of mind by the prosecutor.