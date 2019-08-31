Elgaar Parishad case: Bharadwaj held on basis of documents seized from hard disk of other accused, lawyer tells court

WHILE ARGUING in favour of her bail application before the Bombay High Court, an advocate representing activist Sudha Bharadwaj said on Friday that not a single document relied upon by the Pune Police against her was recovered from her electronic devices.

Bharadwaj was arrested by the Pune City Police on August 28, last year, in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, for her alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist. In October, last year, a special court in Pune had rejected her bail application. Following which, she had moved the Bombay High Court.

Advocate Yug Chaudhry argued that Bharadwaj was arrested on the basis of documents seized from the hard disk of other accused in the case. “Not a single document relied upon by the police was from any of her electronic devices,” he told the court.

Chaudhry also said that no incriminating statement has been made by any of the witnesses named in the chargesheet, except a police officer who had searched Bharadwaj’s house. He added that the documents found by the police, on the basis of which she was arrested, were not generated from her computer. All the documents are typed and the police cannot link her to them through handwriting analysis, he maintained.

Chaudhry further said that police had relied upon undated and unsigned documents and letters, written by ‘A’ to ‘B’, mentioning ‘C’, and found on ‘D’s’ computer. “Is this evidence? …not one of these documents can be proved in a court of law,” he added.

The lawyer said that as per the affidavit filed by the Pune Police before the court, a “Mahila meeting” was attended by women Naxals, including Bharadwaj and professor Shoma Sen, on January 2018. He, however, claimed that call record details shows that during the meeting, while Shoma was in Mumbai, Bharadwaj was in Haryana and Delhi, where she teaches in a law college. Chaudhry asked that why would a woman, who is a professor of law in Delhi, would leave her job and participate in a meeting on making bombs.

He is likely to continue with the arguments on September 3.