Elgaar Parishad case: Pune police team visits Delhi press club over ‘info in email of accused with Maoist links’

Professor GN Saibaba Professor GN Saibaba

A team of Pune City Police visited the Press Club of India (PCI) in New Delhi on Saturday to verify “information recovered from emails” of one the five activists arrested in June over their alleged Maoist links. Police sources said an email dated April 18, 2017, seized from the laptop of Rona Wilson, stated — ‘On April 20, we will organise another programme under the banner – Committee for the Defence and Release of G N Saibaba’.

Sources said content in the same communication suggested plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident” by “targeting his road shows”. The Pune City Police team visited the PCI to check details of the “programme” allegedly referred to in the “emails” — a press conference held at the venue on April 20, 2017, organised by the committee, which was campaigning for the release of Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, said sources.

Saibaba was arrested over alleged Maoist links in May 2014. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gadhchiroli court in March 2017.

Wilson, a member of the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners, was also part of the Committee for the Defence and Release of G N Saibaba, said a source.

