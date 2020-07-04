Elgaar Parishad case: No interim bail for Sen, court says suffering from ‘some diseases’ not ground for release

Professor Shoma Sen at her home in Nagpur before her arrest. (Photo: Monica Chaturvedi) Professor Shoma Sen at her home in Nagpur before her arrest. (Photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

IN THE detailed order rejecting interim bail to 62-year-old academic Shoma Sen, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, a special court on Friday said the mere fact that she is suffering from “some diseases” cannot be a ground for release on interim bail.

Sen, lodged in Byculla Women’s Jail, had filed an interim bail plea on medical grounds stating that she has a history of hypertension, osteoarthritis and other ailments which make her vulnerable to coronavirus.

Last month, it rejected interim bail to both Sen and 81-year-old poet-writer, Varavara Rao, who has been behind bars since 2018.

Both of them had filed a plea for interim bail based on recommendations of a high-powered committee constituted on orders of the Supreme Court to decongest jails. Their lawyers had submitted to the court that due to their age and medical conditions they are susceptible to the virus and hence should be released. The special court said the superintendents of the prisons have been directed to take appropriate measures in such cases.

In case of Rao, who was hospitalised last month after he fell unconscious in the jail, the court considered that he was immediately shifted to the hospital for further treatment and proper medical aid was provided to him as a ground to not allow bail.

