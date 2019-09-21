Elgaar Parishad case: No incriminating evidence against me, Arun Ferreira tells Bombay HC

Activist Arun Ferreira on Friday contended before the Bombay High Court that there was no incriminating evidence against him, while arguing for his bail application in the Elgaar Parishad case. Ferreria was arrested by the Pune City Police on August 28, 2018 for his alleged link with the banned CPI-Maoist.

Ferreira’s lawyer, advocate Sudeep Pasbola, told the court that he was arrested only because of his acquaintance with co-accused Surendra Gadling, and for being a member of the Indian Association of People”s Lawyers (IAPL).

Pasbola told the court that Ferreira was in jail from 2007 to 2012 in 12 cases against him. He was acquitted in all of them and was released in 2012 from Nagpur Central Jail. During those years, Gadling, an advocate, was representing Ferreira and therefore, he got acquainted with him, Pasbola told the court.

He also said that when Gadling was arrested last year in the same case, Ferreira and some others had filed their vakalatnama and began to represent Gadling in the case. This brought Ferreira under the scanner of the Pune police.

Pasbola added that Ferreira was not named as an accused in the case initially, but featured in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Pune police. The arguments are likely to continue on Monday.