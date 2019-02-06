Elgaar Parishad case: No Anand Teltumbde arrest till February 12, says Bombay High Court

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday recorded that Professor Anand Teltumbde would not be arrested until the midnight of February 12. The Pune Police, which was granted time to file an affidavit in response to Teltumbde’s application to the HC for pre-arrest bail, agreed not to arrest him until February 12.

Teltumbde is shown as an accused in an FIR registered by the Pune Police on January 8, 2018 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which they say incited the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, last year.

Additional Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai told the court that Teltumbde was booked under several charges, including sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Pai added that the Bombay High Court had rejected his petition seeking that the FIR be quashed after analysing the material present before them, and that the same was upheld by the Supreme Court. Pai further sought time and said the police would will file an affidavit by February 11.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai told the court that the Supreme Court has granted Teltumbde protection from arrest for four weeks, which expires on Monday. “My concern is that once anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court last week, they arrested Teltumbde and he was released by the court after informing them about the Supreme Court order,” Desai said.

He added that the Supreme Court has given Teltumbde “legal remedy to exhaust for four weeks” — if in case his anticipatory bail is rejected by the HC, he can approach the apex court. Desai also said that they apprehend that Teltumbde may be arrested on February 11 when he comes to court for the hearing.

Justice Nitin Sambre asked Pai, “Are you in a position to make a statement that by February 12, you will not arrest?” Pai replied that they will not arrest Teltumbde till February 12 midnight.