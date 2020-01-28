Elgaar Parishad case: NIA team visits Pune to take over probe

23 people have been booked so far while nine among them arrested for alleged CPI-Maoist links. 23 people have been booked so far while nine among them arrested for alleged CPI-Maoist links.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday officially intimated the Pune police that it would be taking over the investigation in the Elgaar Parishad case, in which 23 people have been booked so far while nine among them arrested for alleged CPI-Maoist links.

The three-member team of the central agency landed on Monday morning and later met officials of the city police handling the sensitive case.

Sources in the city police department confirmed the NIA team’s visit.

A top official said the NIA team, led by a Superintendent of Police-rank officer, met senior police officials, including the investigation officer, and handed them a letter, informing that the case has been entrusted to the central agency and they will take over it. He said relevant authorities in the state government have been informed about the move. The NIA team also took a review of the case from officials concerned.

Another official associated with the probe said they have already informed the DGP office in Mumbai about the developments related to the NIA starting the process to formally take charge of the case. “Once the DGP office orders us to handover case-related documents and evidence, we will do so,” he said.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had questioned the arrests of several activists in connection with the case and had demanded an SIT to probe the action taken by the Pune City Police in the case so far. He claimed the police’s actions curbed “freedom of speech” in a democracy.

Following Pawar’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had held a review meeting last week with police officers handling the investigation.— With PTI inputs

Special court yet to receive communication on case transfer

Pune: Four days after the government announced that the investigation of the Elgaar Parishad case has been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the special court in Pune which is presently hearing the case said on Monday that it has not received any official communication in this regard.

The court of special judge SR Navandar, designated for cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), is currently hearing the case. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on January 24 transferred the probe in the matter from Pune City Police to the NIA.

