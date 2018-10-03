Maharashtra moves SC against Delhi HC order releasing Gautam Navlakha from house arrest

Gautam Navlakha after being released from house arrest on Monday, October 01, 2018. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) Gautam Navlakha after being released from house arrest on Monday, October 01, 2018. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The Maharashtra government Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the release of rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who has been under house arrest since August 29. A petition was filed in the top court, two days after the Delhi High Court set aside Navlakha’s transit remand and ended his house arrest. The case is likely to come up before newly appointed Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Reacting to the High Court’s order Tuesday, the standing counsel for the state of Maharashtra in the Supreme Court, had said, “We will put forward before apex court that the High Court, while ruling on a transit remand, has also ended the house arrest, which was extended by the Supreme Court. While doubting the arrest, the court has questioned the Panchnama, which we will point out Navlakha had signed at the time of arrest.”

Navlakh, 65, had moved the HC seeking bail after the SC, in a recent judgment, allowed five activists arrested in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case to seek legal remorse in appropriate courts.

On September 28, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition for a SIT probe in the case and said the five activists — Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Gautam Navlakha — would remain under house arrest for four weeks.

