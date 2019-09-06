Elgaar Parishad case: Lawyer Surendra Gadling refuses to depose before Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission

Lawyer Surendra Gadling, who is an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, today appeared before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry saying he does not want to depose as a witness as it can prejudice his case before a trial court where he is facing serious charges. Gadling and Sudhir Dhawale, also an accused in Elgaar Parishad case had earlier filed their applications before the Commission, seeking permission to depose as a witness.

Both were arrested in June last year and are currently lodged in Yerwada Central Prison.

The commission had summoned them last month and had asked Gadling to depose today and Dhawale on Saturday, September 7. However, after appearing before the commission today around 11.45 am, Gadling filed an application saying that he does not want to depose and also tendered an apology for causing inconvenience.

The commission, headed by retired Justice J N Patel, allowed Gadling’s application and discharged him from deposing. It then initiated the process to know whether co-accused Dhawale is willing to depose on Saturday.

The commission is looking into the sequence of events that led to the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1 last year, in which one person died and several others were injured. Meanwhile, it allowed Gadling to speak with Harshali Potdar, who is also an accused in Elgaar Parishad case.

Harshali, who has not been arrested, had submitted her affidavit before the commission.

Meanwhile, Gadling, Potdar, and Dhawale are among the 23 persons booked in Elgaar Parishad case by the Pune City Police for their alleged links with the banned CPI Maoist.

The police have alleged that Elgaar Parishad was organised at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, and was as per the strategy of banned CPI Maoist. Police have also alleged that speeches at Elgaar Parishad and the provocative previous campaigns aggravated the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.