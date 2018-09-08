Elgaar Parishad case: How can Maoists give us funds, says Retired judge who organised meet

Elgaar Parishad was organised in Pune on December 31 last year to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon. Elgaar Parishad was organised in Pune on December 31 last year to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon.

Dismissing police claims that Maoists funded Elgaar Parishad meet, Justice (retired) B G Kolse-Patil, one of the organisers, said there was a “conspiracy to link the event with Maoists”.

The retired judge of the Bombay High Court said, “There is a conspiracy to link Elgaar Parishad with the Maoists. They are trying to tarnish our names. I work with my own money. They are saying Maoists funded the programme. Justice (P B) Sawant (retired judge of Supreme Court) and I were the organisers. Maoists cannot give us any money. Any way, how can they give funds? Those poor people live in jungles. The question does not arise.”

He made the comments while speaking at an event titled ‘public meeting against fake encounters and war on people’, in Kolkata on Friday.

Elgaar Parishad was organised in Pune on December 31 last year to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon. On the basis of a complaint by a Pune resident, Tushar Damgude, the Pune City Police had arrested five activists and lawyers on June 6 this year, another five prominent activists on August 28 for their alleged links to banned organisation CPI-Maoist. Apart from other things, the police had accused the first set of five people arrested in June of having channellised money from CPI-Maoist for the organisation of Elgaar Parishad.

Justice Kolse-Patil claimed that from the beginning, there had been “an attempt to foil the conference”. “All we wanted to have is a programme for the unification of Muslims, Dalits and tribals. We contacted Dalit organisations for our programme. We wanted to speak against communal forces… We are against Manu-vad and Brahman-vad. They tried to foil our meeting from the beginning. But the audience was determined to come there,” he said.

He also questioned the lack of action against Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote, who are facing charges of inciting violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1. While Ekbote was arrested and later released on bail, police said they don’t have sufficient evidence to arrest Bhide.

“The names of Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote have come up in two of the three enquiries. They are known Hindutva activists. But … police arrested persons who are renowned in the society…,” he said.

