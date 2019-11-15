Elgaar Parishad case: HC grants Gautam Navlakha protection from arrest till Dec 2

Activist Gautam Navlakha was Friday granted interim protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court till December 2 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. The court said his application for anticipatory bail would be heard along with that of activist Anand Teltumbde on that day.

Navlakha had moved the HC on Wednesday, a day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The court, in its order, said, “It appears from the documents that the banned organisation was operating in different ways to achieve its objects. Different members were entrusted with different activities, which was part of a larger conspiracy.”

The court was referring to material put forth by the defence, including books written by Navlakha and documents including ‘Strategy and tactics (S & T) of the Indian Revolution’ and ‘Work in urban areas’, which were allegedly recovered from a pen drive of co-accused P Varavara Rao.

Navlakha and Teltumdbe are charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and are accused of being part of the Elgaar Parishad held in Pune on December 31, 2017.