Elgaar Parishad case: Pune cops search Delhi University professor’s residence, seize books

The Pune police Tuesday conducted a search at the Noida residence of a Delhi University professor in connection with the ongoing probe into the Elgaar Parishad case.

Advertising

Hany Babu (45) has not been arrested nor he has been named as an accused in the case, the police said. A team from Pune city police reached Babu’s house Tuesday morning and searched his house till afternoon. The police have seized some books from his house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, who is probing the case, confirmed that the search was conducted at Babu’s house.

A police official said the DU professor was neither arrested nor has been named as an accused in the case but his links with people accused till now are being presently investigated. The police said that Babu is associated with Committee for Release of Political Prisoners.

Advertising

Babu told The Indian Express that the police were looking specifically for literature. “It was clear to us that they were after literature and electronics. They checked each and every book on the bookshelf, whereas in cupboards etc they gave a cursory glance. The intention is to intimidate those who dissent or struggle for rights,” he said.

The Pune City Police has so far booked 23 persons in connection with the case and alleged that all of them are members of the banned naxal organisation CPI-Maoist.

Police have claimed that the Elgaar Parishad, a one-day conference held in Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, was organised with the help of Maoists.

The people arrested in connection with the case in June and August last year are prominent activists and lawyers, and all of them have been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The arrested persons are Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Gadling, Rona Wilson and P Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferriera and Vernon Gonsalves— all of whom who are currently lodged in Yerawada central jail in Pune.