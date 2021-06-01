Elgaar Parishad case: High Court extends Hany Babu’s stay at Breach Candy Hospital till June 3

Hany Babu was admitted to the government-run J J hospital in the city and later moved to GT hospital.

The Bombay High Court Tuesday extended the private hospital stay of Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, till June 3.

A vacation bench led by Justice S S Shinde was hearing a writ plea by Babu’s wife Jenny Rowenna, seeking that he be released on bail on health grounds or shifted to a private hospital for treatment of an eye infection.

Babu (55), who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last July, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to the government-run J J hospital in the city and later moved to GT hospital.

He was then transferred to Breach Candy Hospital as per the High Court’s May 19 order, which had said that charges for treatment at a private hospital would be borne by Babu’s family.

On May 27, extending Babu’s stay in a private hospital till June 1, the court had asked the hospital to submit an interim medical report on his condition and treatment pertaining to Covid-19 and the eye infection.

On Tuesday, after Babus’s counsel advocate Yug Chaudhry informed the court that his eye condition had improved but still needed medical care, the bench extended his stay at Breach Candy Hospital and allowed Babu’s lawyer to inform the hospital not to discharge him till the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 3 due to a paucity of time.

