Elgaar Parishad case: Day after Pune court rejects bail plea, Navlakha moves Bombay HC

A day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application, activist Gautam Navlakha has moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday against the order. Navlakha’s application is likely to be heard on Thursday.

In its order, the special court on Tuesday took note of various documents, including ‘Strategy and tactics (S & T) of the Indian Revolution’ and ‘Work in urban areas’, submitted by the prosecution. Both the documents were allegedly recovered from a pen drive of co-accused P Varavara Rao. The court observed, “It appears from the documents that the banned organisation was operating in different ways to achieve its objects. Different members were entrusted with different activities, which was part of a larger conspiracy.”

The defence lawyer had argued that Navlakha was a writer by profession and “had studied ideology and structure of banned organisations, had undertaken the task of fact-finding, which is nothing but finding out the truth and therefore it cannot be said that he was any way involved in any conspiracy to commit any crime”.

The Pune court also referred to the documents submitted by the prosecution, including statement of surrendered Maoist leader Kumarsai (alias Pahadsingh), former secretary of Gondiya-Rajnandgaon and Balaghat division of CPI-Maoist, a letter dated July 30, 2017, from one Sudarshan to “Gautam Ji” (which the prosecution claims to be Navlakha), which allegedly mentions the role of the accused in raising funds, fact-finding for false propaganda.

The court also referred to a document ‘Report on Gautam Navlakha’, which mentions that the accused was allegedly trying to link banned CPI-Maoist with the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), a terrorist organisation.