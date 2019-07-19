Elgaar Parishad case: Copying of digital data be done on day-to-day basis, say defence lawyers

Defence lawyers in the Elgaar Parishad case on Thursday requested the court that the process of giving the copies of the seized digital data be done on a day-to-day basis. The defence told the court that till now, only three out of over 200 hard disks have been handed over to accused in two months since the court order.

A special court in Pune had on May 17 allowed the plea by the accused seeking copies of the digital data seized from them, which forms the basis of the chargesheet filed by the Pune City Police against them.

In its May 17 order, the court had directed that copies of the electronic devices seized by the investigating team be made and provided to the accused. According to officials, each of the nine accused, currently in judicial custody, is to be given a set of 23 hard disks. Of the 207 hard disks to be given to the accused, the process of copying for only three is complete.

Defence lawyers Rohan Nahar and Siddharth Patil along with accused Surendra Gadling, who is representing himself, requested to the court that the process of copying the data should be done on a day-to-day basis. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra M Pande asked the defence lawyers to file a formal application and has also sought the say from the prosecution and the FSL. The hearing on the application is scheduled on July 29.