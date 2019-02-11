Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC denies protection to Anand Teltumbde

A week after Dalit scholar and civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde’s was arrested and released within a span of 24 hours, Bombay High Court Monday issued an order refraining to continue providing protection to the professor. In case he is arrested by Pune Police, the court noted, he should be released on the bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more surety.

Arrested on February 3 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail was rejected by Pune court earlier. Subsequently, the court termed his arrest ‘illegal’ when he landed at the Mumbai airport from Kerala. The Pune court, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s January 14 order, granted him time till February 11 to apply for bail.

The professor then moved the Bombay High Court to apply for pre-arrest bail which was heard today. Teltumbde was charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is accused of being part of the Elgaar Parishad on December 31, 2017, and an alleged Maoist conspiracy.

After his release last week, Teltumbde had said, “What has happened (arrest by Pune Police) is highly embarrassing for a person of international stature like me. I claim that there are very few people in the country with a profile like me.”

Refuting the charges made against him, Teltumbde claimed they were ‘concocted charges based on completely fabricated evidence’. He had said, “The day the Elgaar Parishad was held, I was attending a wedding function in Pune.”

Teltumbde is among 22 people named as accused in the Elgaar Parishad case for alleged CPI(Maoist) links.