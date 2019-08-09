Elgaar Parishad case: Bombay HC allows Sudha Bharadwaj to attend father’s funeral rituals in Bengaluru

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed activist Sudha Bharadwaj to visit her home in Bengaluru for four days to attend the funeral rituals of her father, who died on August 6. The order was passed by Justice Sarang Kotwal.

Bharadwaj will be escorted by plainclothes police personnel during the visit. The court was informed by Assistant Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai that she will leave Yerawada jail on August 17, reach Bengaluru the next day and return to the jail on August 20.

Arrested in October last year by Pune City Police in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case, Bharadwaj has been lodged in Yerawada jail since then. Police have claimed the activists have links with the CPI-Maoist.

Bharadwaj is among the 23 people booked so far in this case. Other prominent lawyers and activists arrested in connection with the case include Varavara Rao, Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhavale.

Police have alleged that Bharadwaj was involved in activities such as seeking funds from the CPI-Maoist for the Indian Association of People’s Lawyer and recruitment of youths into the banned Maoist group.

During an earlier hearing, the prosecution had cited a letter allegedly seized from the accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, and told the court that Bharadwaj had “advised tactics to be used for destabilising the government”.