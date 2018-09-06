Elgaar Parishad case: Supreme Court to resume hearing on arrest of five activists today

Pune Police had arrested (clockwise) Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai. Pune Police had arrested (clockwise) Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will resume hearing the petition filed by Historian Romila Thapar and others against the arrests of five activists in connection with a meeting on the eve of the January 1 violence at Bhima Koregaon. The activists, who were picked up by Pune Police from different locations for their alleged Maoists links, are presently under house arrest as directed by the top court during its last hearing on August 29.

Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested for their involvement in organising Elgaar Parishad in Pune this January. Elgaar Parishad is an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon, which Dalit groups observe as a victory over the forces of the upper caste Peshwas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.

In a notice to the Maharashtra government, the apex court directed that the five rights activists be placed under house arrest till the next hearing. The court observed that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy… if it is not allowed, the pressure cooker will burst”.

Police had earlier arrested Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Antachi Chalwal, Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut for allegedly sourcing funds from banned Maoist groups to help in organising Elgaar Parishad. It also accused them of planning to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-like manner”.

Responding to the top court’s notice on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government said there was “cogent evidence” to show that the arrested persons were “active members” of the banned CPI (Maoist) who “were in the process of creating large-scale violence, destruction of property resulting in chaos”.

Stating that the arrest of five activists and lawyers was not about curbing dissent or “difference in ideology”, Pune Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Panditrao, in an affidavit, said the activists were arrested on the basis of material recovered during a probe carried out against certain others — in June.

