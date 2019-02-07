Toggle Menu
Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves HC, seeks bailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/elgaar-parishad-case-activist-sudha-bharadwaj-moves-hc-seeks-bail-5573053/

Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves HC, seeks bail

On August 28, Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Gonsalves, Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha were arrested for allegedly being part of a larger plan to form a front called “Anti Fascist Front” to overthrow the government.

Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves HC, seeks bail
Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj

ACTIVIST SUDHA Bharadwaj, who was arrested for her alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

Bharadwaj and activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested by Pune Police on August 28, 2018. In October, a special court in Pune rejected Bharadwaj’s bail application. Following that, she moved the HC which is likely to hear her plea on February 18.

The FIR in the case, lodged by Pune resident Tushar Damgude on January 8, initially named Harshali Potdar, Sudhir Dhawale of Republican Panthers, Sagar Gorkhe, and Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, and Deepak Dhengle of the Pune-based Kabir Kala Manch.

On August 28, Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Gonsalves, Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha were arrested for allegedly being part of a larger plan to form a front called “Anti Fascist Front” to overthrow the government.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Left parties support Teltumbde: ‘Will free those framed in false cases once this govt is voted out’
2 Maharashtra govt: Virginity test to be registered as sexual harassment case if victim files complaint
3 Kartarpur Corridor land acquisition: Farmers can file objections till February 26