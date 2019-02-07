Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj moves HC, seeks bail

ACTIVIST SUDHA Bharadwaj, who was arrested for her alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

Bharadwaj and activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested by Pune Police on August 28, 2018. In October, a special court in Pune rejected Bharadwaj’s bail application. Following that, she moved the HC which is likely to hear her plea on February 18.

The FIR in the case, lodged by Pune resident Tushar Damgude on January 8, initially named Harshali Potdar, Sudhir Dhawale of Republican Panthers, Sagar Gorkhe, and Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, and Deepak Dhengle of the Pune-based Kabir Kala Manch.

On August 28, Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Gonsalves, Ferreira and Gautam Navlakha were arrested for allegedly being part of a larger plan to form a front called “Anti Fascist Front” to overthrow the government.