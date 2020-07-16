Elgaar Parishad case accused, Gautam Navlakha taken to JJ hospital for check-up

Gautam Navlakha was arrested on April 14 after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender. He had earlier surrendered to the NIA in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai last month. (File) Gautam Navlakha was arrested on April 14 after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender. He had earlier surrendered to the NIA in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai last month. (File)

Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was taken to state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for a check-up on Wednesday after he complained of swelling in his feet.

Navlakha, who will remain in the custody of NIA till July 22, was brought to the hospital around 2.30 pm. After the check-up, he was asked to return on Thursday.

“He did not have all required documents from the prison. We have requested him to come again. The medicine department will assess him. But he remains stable,” said Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean of JJ hospital.

Navlakha was arrested on April 14 after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender. He had earlier surrendered to the NIA in Delhi and was brought to Mumbai last month.

An interim bail application filed by the 80-year old seeking temporary release citing his susceptibility to Covid-19 was rejected by a special court. An appeal against the court’s order is pending before the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, writer-poet Varavara Rao, another accused in the case, remains admitted at JJ hospital after he was shifted from Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai two days ago. Doctors said he is stable and responding to treatment. His Covid-19 test report is expected by Thursday.

Rao, who is unable to walk due to weakness, shows symptoms suggestive of delirium and has been diagnosed with Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy, a condition in which prostate tissue enlarges and affects urinary functions. “He is conscious and has no giddiness. The tremors have reduced significantly,” a doctor said.

