Elgaar Parishad: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail plea till Feb 27

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail application of academician and writer Anand Teltumbde, one of the 22 accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, till February 27. Pune police have charged Teltumbde (68) of having links with Maoists.

Advertising

On Tuesday, the professor had appeared for questioning before investigating officer ACP Shivaji Pawar for the second time in Pune. His interrogation began at 10 am and continued till 3 pm. “Even today, he was questioned about the purported letters, his association with various organisations, political beliefs as well as his family. He was also asked about a conference in Paris he had attended and if he has been to other such gatherings,” his lawyer Rohan Nahar had said.

The court had earlier directed Teltumbde to appear before the investigating officer in the case on February 14 and 18, and to cooperate with the investigation till his plea is finally decided.

Teltumbde was arrested on February 3 after his anticipatory bail was rejected by a Pune court, but released hours later when a city sessions court termed his arrest ‘illegal’. He later moved the High Court to seek pre-arrest bail.