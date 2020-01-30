NIA moves UAPA court seeking documents related to Elgaar Parishad case

Pune City Police has alleged that Elgaar Parishad, a conference organised at Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of battle of Koregaon Bhima, was held as part of the strategy of and with the funds given by the CPI-Maoist. (File photo) Pune City Police has alleged that Elgaar Parishad, a conference organised at Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of battle of Koregaon Bhima, was held as part of the strategy of and with the funds given by the CPI-Maoist. (File photo)

Officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday submitted application in the Special UAPA Court in Pune for getting the documents related to the Elgaar Parishad case. NIA has also told the court that a fresh FIR in the case has been registered on January 27.

A team of NIA officials had on Monday officially communicated to the Pune City Police that the agency would be taking over the investigation into the Elgaar Parishad case, in which the Pune cops have so far booked 23 persons and arrested nine for their alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist. The Pune police officials had held discussions with the NIA team about the case, but told them the case papers will be handed over to them only after orders in that regard were received from the office of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police.

Advocate Rohan Nahar, Defence lawyer for one of the accused in the case, said, “To our knowledge, an application is made by the NIA to Special Court in Pune for transfer of all record and proceedings to Special NIA Court in Mumbai. It’s also indicated that fresh NIA FIR is registered on 27/01/2020. Say of state and all accused is called for and the matter is kept for hearing on Monday.”

Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar had raised questions about the arrest of activists in the Elgaar Parishad case for alleged links with banned CPI-Maoist and had also demanded special investigation team (SIT) to probe the action taken by the Pune City Police.

Following allegations made by Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and home minister Anil Deshmukh — both NCP leaders — held ‘review’ meeting last week on Thursday with the police officials handling Elgaar Parishad probe. On Friday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation to the NIA.

Pune City Police has alleged that Elgaar Parishad, a conference organised at Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th commemoration of battle of Koregaon Bhima, was held as part of the strategy of and with the funds given by the CPI-Maoist.

In June 2018, the Pune police had arrested five activists and lawyers, claiming that they had links to the banned Naxalite organisation and had played a role in organising the conference. In August, the Pune police carried out simultaneous searches at the houses of eight prominent activists in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Ranchi.

Its bid to arrest the activists was foiled by judicial intervention, but three months later, it managed to arrest four of them, including Chhattisgarh-based Sudha Bhardwaj, and Hyderabad-based Varavara Rao. All nine have been in jail ever since. The others, Anand Teltumbde, a Goa-based academic and professor, and Delhi-based Gautam Navalakha have managed to obtain judicial reprieve against their arrests.

