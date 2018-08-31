Elgaar Parishad arrests: Police claim arrested activists were aiding Maoists

Maharashtra ADGP PB Singh addresses the media in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty) Maharashtra ADGP PB Singh addresses the media in Mumbai on Friday. (Express photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Police on Friday claimed to have ‘enough evidence’ against the activists who were arrested as part of the probe into the Elgaar Parishad event on December 31, 2017.

While addressing the media in Mumbai, Additional Directorate General of Police (ADGP) Param Bir Singh claimed, “When we were confident that clear links have been established then only we moved to take action against these people, in different cities. The evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of arrested activists with Maoist organisations.”

While claiming to have seized “thousands” of documents from password-protected devices from the home of Rona Wilson, an activist who was arrested in June, the ADGP said, “Some of the letters exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning ‘some big action’ which would attract attention. Pune Police was able to decode the seized documents,” he said, adding that police is working on clones of the devices while the originals were kept in the Forensic Lab.

“The letter seized from Rona Wilson’s computer hard disk states ‘concrete steps need to be taken to end Modi Raj. We are thinking of a Rajiv Gandhi type of incident’,” Singh said.

Briefing reporters on the content of the letters, the ADGP said, “Sudha Bhardwaj had written a letter to Comrade Prakash and spoke about the use of social media to highlight rights’ abuse. She also said that the work against the enemies was on track.” He added that Sudha had sought financial aid from Prakash.

“There was a conspiracy against the established government, to overthrow it and break down the law and order. The Maoists have been using the activists to form an all-India front to bring down the government.”

“A case was against the December 31 event, where hate speeches were delivered, was registered on January 8. Various sections were imposed for spreading hatred. An investigation was conducted. Almost all the accused were associated with Kabir Kala Manch,” Singh said.

