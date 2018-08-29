Elgaar Parishad case LIVE: Romila Thapar, others move Supreme Court against arrest of activists; hearing at 3.45pm

Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad; civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Tuesday. (Express Photo)
Historian Romila Thapar and others on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the arrests of five activists who were picked up Tuesday by the Maharashtra Police from different locations for their alleged Maoists links. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has asked the petitioner to list the matter later in the day, at 3.45 pm.
Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested, the police have said, for their involvement in organising Elgaar Parishad earlier this year in Pune. Elgaar Parishad is an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon, which Dalit groups observe as a victory over the forces of the upper caste Peshwas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.
Police had earlier arrested Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Antachi Chalwal, Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut for allegedly sourcing funds from banned Maoist groups to help in organising Elgaar Parishad. It also accused them of planning to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-like manner”.
Police claim the speeches made at the Elgaar Parishad were one of the triggers for the violence that was witnessed in and around Pune the next day. The police began raids early morning and arrested them by the end of the day. In Pune, Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said the arrests were based on information they had received from five “urban Maoist operatives” arrested in a similar operation nearly three months ago. Another police officer claimed there was “evidence in the form of electronic communications” through a portal that ensured anonymity.
While Varavara Rao has been arrested several times in the past, Gonsalves and Ferreira have spent time in jail after their arrest in 2007 — one under the Arms Act and the other under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In Goa, residence of writer and civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, was also searched. “The house in Goa was locked but they (Pune police team) opened it and carried out a search. I have not been arrested thus far,” Anand told The Indian Express.
* Sudha Bharadwaj, a trade unionist, human rights activist and lawyer who surrendered her US citizenship at the age of 18. * Teaches law at the National Law University* General secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).* Quit academics to join the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha* Was also involved with the Bhilai Steel Plant workers’ union, fighting for better wages and safe working condition. * Fiercely criticised government during the sterilisation deaths in Bilaspur in 2013* Complained against Chhattisgarh police and Sukma district officials for “turning a blind eye” to the alleged murder of seven people and the burning of homes by special police officers of Salwa Judum in 2007.* Takes up several cases on human rights abuse and labour law
While five were arrested on Tuesday, the houses of Stan Swamy in Ranchi and Anand Teltumbde in Goa were also raided.
Teltumbde, a writer, political activist and civil rights activist has written on issues on Left and Dalits in various national dailies, including, The Indian Express. In Goa he is a professor with the Goa Institute of Management. Teltumbde who was not present at his house when the police arrived claimed that his house was opened and searched.
Jesuit Priest Stan Swamy, whose house in Ranchi was searched by Pune police, was in July charged by the Jharkhand police with “waging war against the state”. The FIR was registered against the background of the patthalgadi movement, which had created flashpoints between the state and the so-called leaders of the tribals, seeking to prevent officials from entering villages on the ground that “gram sabha” was supreme in the Scheduled Tribes area.
Civil Rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj who was also picked up by the Maharashtra police on Tuesday has been kept under house arrest till August 30. The matter is likley to be taken up by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. The development came after several hours of high drama in Faridabad, following the earlier order of the CJM, which had come only moments after the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, where the matter was being heard simultaneously, adjourned hearing on a habeas corpus plea against the detention for two days.
"Tomorrow she will be produced before High Court, till then she is under our supervision. Media would be barred from talking to her. But she can meet her advocates," DCP,NIT Faridabad said, reported ANI. Read more
Three of the five arrested activists - P Varavara Rao from Hyderabad, Vernon Gonzalves from Mumbai, Arun Ferreira from Thane- will be produced before a local court in Pune today. “We will argue for police custody of the three to be produced in court today. We will present our primary findings about their Maoist links,” a police officer said. Read more
The Opposition political parties and leaders condemned the multi-city raids and arrests of activists. Asking the government to back up its action by substantial evidence, JDU leader Pawan Kumar said, "If evidence is not convincing then this kind of action goes directly against the supremacy of rule under constitutional democracy which allows right to free speech and dissent. If the government is unable to produce conclusive evidence, then I am afraid actions of this nature will sound very ominously reminiscent of what happened during the Emergency," reported news agency ANI.
“Ever since the Bhima Koregoan violence against Dalits, Maharashtra Police, along with central agencies, have been targeting Dalit rights activists and lawyers who have been taking up their cases. False charges have been levelled and the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act invoked. These constitute a brazen attack on democratic rights and civil liberties,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.
The Delhi High Court, meanwhile, will hear the plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who claimed his arrest was illegal. Navlakha, who was picked from Delhi has been kept under house arrest till the court hears the case. The Maharashtra Police has also informed the court that the translated copies of documents and FIR against Navlakha will be given to his counsel by 12 noon today.
The bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel Tuesday questioned how Pune police managed to get a transit remand from a Delhi court without any local witness. It had also asked them the translations of the police documents. Shortly after his arrest, Navlakha was produced in a Saket court which allowed police to take him away and present him before a Pune court before August 30. The High Court wondered how a person arrested at 2.15 pm could be produced in court so quickly and a transit remand obtained. It also questioned how the FIR, lodged in Marathi, was read out to the lower court judge. Read more
The petitioners who challenged the arrests in Supreme Court include Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande, Maya Darnall among others. They want a stay on the arrests of the activists and an independent probe into the matter
The arrests of five activists picked up in connection with its investigations into the alleged Maoist involvement in the organisation of Elgaar Parishad, will be heard in the Supreme Court. Three of them will also be produced in Pune court. Two arrested from Delhi and Faridabad are under house arrest currently. Follow this space to track the latest developments