Elgaar Parishad case LIVE: Romila Thapar, others move Supreme Court against arrest of activists; hearing at 3.45pm

Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad; civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Tuesday. (Express Photo) Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad; civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Historian Romila Thapar and others on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the arrests of five activists who were picked up Tuesday by the Maharashtra Police from different locations for their alleged Maoists links. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has asked the petitioner to list the matter later in the day, at 3.45 pm.

Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested, the police have said, for their involvement in organising Elgaar Parishad earlier this year in Pune. Elgaar Parishad is an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon, which Dalit groups observe as a victory over the forces of the upper caste Peshwas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.

Police had earlier arrested Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Antachi Chalwal, Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut for allegedly sourcing funds from banned Maoist groups to help in organising Elgaar Parishad. It also accused them of planning to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-like manner”.