scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Eleven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai village.

By: PTI | Dehradun |
February 22, 2022 1:29:29 pm
Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are underway, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said. (Representational)

Eleven people were killed and two injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai village.

However, the information reached authorities only by around 3 am on Tuesday after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are underway, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Champawat, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement