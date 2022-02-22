Eleven killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Eleven people were killed and two injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai village.

However, the information reached authorities only by around 3 am on Tuesday after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.

Five bodies have been recovered and efforts to pull out the rest are underway, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Champawat, he said.