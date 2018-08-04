Eleven college students accuse TRS MP’s son of sexual harassment

The 11 students who have complained against Sanjay have requested the government to help them get admission to another college. (Representational Image) The 11 students who have complained against Sanjay have requested the government to help them get admission to another college. (Representational Image)

Eleven students of a college in Telangana’s Nizamabad have accused Dharmapuri Sanjay, son of TRS MP D Srinivas, of sexual harassment. In their complaint to the Home Minister, the first year students alleged that Sanjay, former mayor of Nizamabad, misbehaved with them in college and their hostel on several occasions. “The girls are saying that Sanjay would often visit the hostels and talk in a derogatory manner. Sanjay is part of the college’s management and administration. One of the girls had a minor accident recently and he insisted on giving her first aid and touched her. On July 26, he tried to molest two girls. He also prevents girls from going home,’’ K Sandhya of Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) said.

The 11 students who have complained against Sanjay have requested the government to help them get admission to another college. The girls have also alleged that Sanjay used to comment on weight of students, and asked obese students to shed weight. Accompanied by K Sandhya of POW, the 11 women met state Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy Thursday and submitted the complaint.

Reddy has forwarded the complaint to DGP M Mahender Reddy, who directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya L, to probe the allegations. On Friday morning, the girls submitted a representation to the Police Commissioner. In the evening, policemen recorded statements of some of the complainants individually. Inspector Y Ashok Reddy said the girls recorded their statements in presence of women constables.

After recording the statements of the students, police registered a case against Sanjay under the Nirbhaya Act. The allegations against Sanjay come at a time some TRS leaders are demanding his father D Srinivas’s ouster for alleged anti-party activities.

The revolt against Srinivas is being led by TRS MP from Nizamabad K Kavita, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. TRS leaders are also peeved that Srinivas’s second son D Arvind has joined BJP and may contest against K Kavita in the Lok Sabha polls next year. TRS MLA from Nizamabad Urban, B G Ganesh, said that leaders were angry because Srinivas did not prevent his son Arvind from joining the BJP.

