Elevation as Gujarat HC judge: Supreme Court Collegium reiterates judicial officer’s name

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to appoint a judicial officer as a judge of the Gujarat High Court despite reservations expressed by the Centre.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur and A K Sikri, which met here Tuesday, said it had “carefully scrutinised the material placed on record” and “did not find any fresh material” in the file sent for reconsidering the name of the officer, Vishnukumar Prabhudas Patel, and recommended that he be elevated.

The Collegium had first recommended Patel’s name, along with three other judicial officers and an advocate, on April 19, 2018. While the others were appointed, Patel’s name was referred back to the Chief Justice of India for reconsideration.

The Collegium also reiterated its proposal to appoint an advocate as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. Advocate Amit Tyagi’s name was initially approved on April 11, 2016. The Collegium, however, withheld it following a communication from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

In both the cases, the Collegium said the proposals “need to be processed expeditiously”.

The Collegium also approved the names of three advocates for appointment as judges of the Gujarat High Court, two each for Calcutta and Jharkhand High Courts and one for the Gauhati High Court.