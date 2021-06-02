Elevate Supreme Court lawyers as HC judges: SCBA chief to CJI

SUPREME Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Senior Advocate Vikas Singh has written to the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana reiterating the request for considering lawyers practicing in the Supreme Court for elevation as High Court judges.

Singh said that lawyers practising in the SC have vast experience and best exposure in dealing with all kinds of issues relating to civil, criminal, constitutional, commercial law etc but are rarely considered by the HC Collegium as they do not regularly practise before the HC’s.

The SCBA President pointed out that he had told a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul, which was considering the issue related to appointment of HC judges, on January 10, 2020 that despite discussions not much progress seems to have been made on the demands for considering SC lawyers for HC judge vacancies and the SC had in its order then said “this is an aspect for the Collegium and the Government to consider”.

Singh said the SCBA can submit a list of lawyers to the CJI who may then forward it to the HC collegiums. He added that a large number of competent and deserving women candidates are practising in the apex court and may be considered for elevation so as to have a fair proportion of representation of women in the judiciary.

This would also enable HCs to overcome the difficulty of finding suitable women lawyers for elevation, he added.