Elevate four advocates as Karnataka HC judges: Collegium

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has reiterated its proposal for elevating four advocates as judges of the Karnataka High Court, rejecting the Centre’s objection to it.

The Collegium had approved names of nine advocates for appointment to Karnataka High Court on March 25, but Centre returned the files of four of them — Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal and Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh — to Chief Justice of India for reconsideration.

After perusing the objections, the Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana on Thursday reiterated the recommendation and added that “having regard to acute shortage of Judges in Karnataka High Court it would be appropriate if the… proposal is processed expeditiously”.

The official resolution said the Intelligence Bureau had reported that they enjoy “good personal and professional image and nothing adverse came to notice against” their integrity.