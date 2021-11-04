Elephants attack Chhattisgarh SP; BJP asks if CM will take action against him for going near tusker

A day after the Superintendent of Police in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela Pendra Marwahi (GPM) district was injured after being attacked by elephants, the state unit of BJP attacked the government.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik targeted the Chief Minister and asked if any action would be taken against those responsible in the incident.

Wednesday, GPM SP Trilok Bansal and his wife Shweta Bansal had ventured into the Amaru forest where a group of 14 elephants were reportedly roaming. Despite the forest officials asking them not to, the couple ventured into the forest along with their staff and some local villagers.

Kaushik expressed his sympathy to the couple before targeting the government and said, “The CM had announced that no one should go near the elephants or else they will be booked under the law. I want to know in this incident, will such a case be registered? We need to set an example for the common people of the state. Elephants are getting violent in the state and awareness about not getting too close to them for whatever reasons needs to be spread. Will the CM remind his officers of his own statement?”

According to eyewitnesses, Bansal had gone too close to the tuskers while making a video when a male tusker attacked the officer, his wife and some of the forest officials. While Shweta received minor injuries, Trilok suffered serious head injuries along with some fractures. He was rushed to the civil hospital before being referred to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur where he was declared stable later in the night.