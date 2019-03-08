Elephant straying from Nepal jungles kills five in Bihar’s Supaul over last two days

An elephant straying from Nepal forests to adjoining Supaul district of Bihar have killed five people and injured two over last two days. A team of forest department had been trying to send back the elephant towards Nepal, Supaul district administration said.

Police said of over half a dozen straying from Mrigvan forest of Nepal into Bhimnagar area of Supaul, one did not return to Nepal. The elephant further strayed into Supaul’s density area and started moving towards Karjain, Raghopur, Pipra and Kisanpur.

On Wednesday, it first killed a 12-year-old boy, Mohammed Abbas, of Dharmpatti village when the boy had been playing in the field.

It killed Dhaniya Devi (55) of Helipatti village and Ranjeet Kumar (45) of Akoriya Patti village

The elephant first killed a farmer of Chouhatta village, Shyam Lal Gupta. The elephant trampled upon Gupta when he had been working in the field on Thursday. Its second victim was Yugeshwar Yadav of Motipur village.

Supaul District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar said: “Teams from police and forest department had been entrusted with the task of sending back the elephant towards Nepal jungles. We have announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to next of kin of all five victims.”