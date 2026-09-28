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Elephant smuggled from Nepal, trail points to NGO in leopard poaching probe

Last month, the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) arrested two Wildlife SOS employees for their alleged involvement in poaching 10 leopards in the Shivpuri-Morena landscape.

Elephant smuggled from Nepal, trail points to NGO in leopard poaching probeIn March 2022, the WCCB arrested three men with 30 kg of ivory in Jaipur. (File photo/Representational)
Written by: Jay Mazoomdaar
5 min readNew DelhiSep 28, 2026 06:00 AM IST First published on: Sep 28, 2026 at 05:40 AM IST

First, it was alleged leopard poaching. Now, it is the alleged purchase of an elephant from Nepal.

The NGO Wildlife SOS, whose two functionaries are in the custody of Madhya Pradesh’s Forest department in a leopard poaching case with its CEO Kartick Satyanarayan due to join the probe, is also allegedly linked to a case of live elephant trade from four years ago, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) records show.

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Jay Mazoomdaar

Jay Mazoomdaar is an investigative reporter focused on offshore finance, equitable ... Read More

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