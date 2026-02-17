A mammoth cover-up: Odisha issues notice to divisional forest officer as dead elephant is ‘cut into 32 pieces, buried’

The carcass was eventually recovered on January 19 after some locals alerted the department and alleged a cover-up. (Representational image/File)

More heads are likely to roll over the alleged cover-up of the electrocution death of an elephant in Odisha, with the state’s forest department now asking the Baliguda divisional forest officer (DFO) to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him – signalling an expanding probe.

The carcass was found on January 5 inside Belghar reserve forest under Baliguda division, but forest officials had allegedly cut it into 32 pieces and buried it across Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts to avoid departmental action.

The carcass was eventually recovered on January 19 after some locals alerted the department and alleged a cover-up. In the show-cause notice to Baliguda DFO Ghanashyam Mahanta on February 13, the forest department said his decision not to visit the area himself and instead send a subordinate for an enquiry amounted to “negligence and dereliction of statutory duty”.