Sunday, May 29, 2022
‘Exercise normal prudence’: Govt clarifies on Aadhaar advisory by UIDAI

Clarifying on the issue, the ministry said that the UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 3:43:34 pm

The Centre Sunday issued a clarification after a press release issued by the UIDAI on May 27 advised people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar card with any organisation because it could be misused.

The press release issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday said:  “This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI. It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.”

“However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” it added. “Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder.”

Clarifying the issue, the ministry said that Aadhaar cardholders are “only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing” their 12-digit ID numbers.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) release had asked cardholders to use only use masked Aadhaar card, which only displays the last four digits of their ID. The advisory released also asked cardholders to avoid using public computers at internet cafes or kiosks to download e-Aadhaar.

