scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials: Gadkari

Gadkari said that use of 10,000 electric vehicles in Delhi can alone save Rs 30 crore per month.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2021 4:41:16 pm
Nitin Gadkari, Electric vehiclesGadkari urged Power Minister R K Singh to make is mandatory to use electric vehicles for officials in his department saying he will do so for his departments. (File Photo)

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a case for making it mandatory to use electric vehicles for all officials in government ministries and department.

He also suggested that government should give subsidy to buy electric cooking appliances instead of giving support for buying cooking gas to households.

Addressing at the launch Go Electric campaign, Gadkari said, “Why don’t we provide subsidy on electric cooking appliances. We already provide subsidy on cooking gas.” He was of the view that electricity cooking is clean and will also reduce import dependence for gas.

Gadkari suggested that use of electric vehicles should be made mandatory for all government officials.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He, further, urged Power Minister R K Singh to make is mandatory to use electric vehicles for officials in his department saying he will do so for his departments.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He said that use of 10,000 electric vehicles in Delhi can alone save Rs 30 crore per month.

On this occasion, Singh also announced that a fuelcell bus service will be launched from Delhi to Agra and Delhi to Jaipur soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement