Electorate, stakeholder confidence needed for absorption of tech in elections: EC Pandey

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Tuesday said the confidence of the electorate and the trust of stakeholders was necessary for the absorption of technology in the electoral process, according to an ECI statement.

Pandey’s statement at the concluding session of the two-day international conference on election integrity and use of technology organised by the Election Commission of India comes in the wake of the ECI proposing the use of remote voting machines. The EC had scheduled a demonstration of the RVM for political parties on January 16, but after opposition from nearly all parties, it put off the demo.

Addressing the conference on Tuesday, Pandey said: “With the introduction of technology, complex electoral management processes can be made simpler and easier to organise. Advances in technology can thus speed processes up and reduce the workload involved in election management.”

He said the use of technology had led to the need for protection and support of democratic institutions as cyber attacks and influence operations threatened election infrastructure and integrity.

The conference, held under the United State’s Summit for Democracy platform, was attended by representatives of election management bodies of 16 countries and international organisations. The next such conference, with the theme of “inclusive elections and election integrity”, would be held in early March, the ECI said.