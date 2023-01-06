Final electoral rolls for 2023 updated, here’s how to check your name on it

The Election Commission’s annual exercise to revise the electoral roll concluded on Thursday with the publication of the final electoral roll with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date. Additions, deletions and changes to entries on the rolls were incorporated during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 that started in July last year.

This revision was the first one since the government amended the election laws to allow four qualifying dates every year – January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. Those who turn 18 after January 1 were also asked to submit their registration forms during the SSR so they may be included on the rolls as and when they qualify. These new electors would be included during quarterly updation.

As on Friday morning, the final electoral rolls were available on most state Chief Electoral Officers’ websites for electors to search their names on. The Indian Express found the websites of 23 states and UTs had been updated with the final electoral roll – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry. For these states and UTs, electors can visit the respective CEO’s website to either look for their names on the roll of their polling station, if they know it, or search with their name, age, date of birth and other details or Voter ID number.

The websites of CEOs of Bihar, Goa, Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu still had the draft electoral rolls that were published in November 2022.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir had been left out of the SSR 2023 as the EC had ordered revision of the electoral rolls earlier in 2022 in anticipation of elections.