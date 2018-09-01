Follow Us:
Electoral rolls: Supreme Court gives EC till Sept 10 to explain stand on Kamal Nath plea

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Commission had only provided a PDF copy of the rolls and that it was not possible to do a search on the same to find if any name had been duplicated.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2018 4:47:39 am
The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Election Commission time till September 10 to explain its stand on Congress leader Kamal Nath’s demand for a copy of the electoral roll for Madhya Pradesh in Word format.

He said that in Rajasthan, the EC had provided a Word copy of the rolls, and wondered what was the difficulty in MP.

The bench then asked the EC counsel what the problem was in giving the rolls in text format. The counsel appearing for the Commission defended the position in MP, saying the Word copy was not provided as it can be edited easily.

