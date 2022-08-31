scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Manish Tewari on Congress chief polls: Electoral roll should be published for sake of transparency

Congress Presidential Polls 2022: “With great respect Mistry ji, how can there be a fair and free election without a publicly available electoral roll?” Congress MP Manish Tewari wrote in a series of tweets, criticising the Congress' electoral process.

Congress MP Manish Tewari. (File Photo)

In a series of tweets highlighting the lapses in the Congress’ electoral process, party leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday called for the electoral roll to be made publicly available to ensure transparency.

The Congress MP’s comments came after the party’s central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry said in an interview with The Indian Express that the elections will be carried out in a fair manner.

Manish Tewari interview |'Party could be looking at Congress-mukt Bharat’

“With great respect Mistry ji, how can there be a fair and free election without a publicly available electoral roll?” Tewari tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Essence of a fair and free process is names and addresses of electors must be published on the INC website in a transparent manner.”

In an interview with The Indian Express, Mistry had said that those who wish to see the electoral rolls can contact the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC).

“Why should someone have to go to every PCC office in the country to find out who the electors are? This does not happen in a club election also with great respect,” Tewari retorted. “How can someone consider running if he/she does not know who electors are If someone has to file his/her nomination and gets it proposed by 10 Congressperson’s as is requirement CEA can reject it saying they are not valid electors.”

Earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee has announced that the election to the post of Congress President will take place on October 17.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:32:04 am
