Electoral literacy clubs to be set up in Punjab schools

The Punjab school education department has ordered setting up of electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in all schools of the state to sensitise the students to the right to vote and make them aware of the election process.

Referring to Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla’s insistence on using every opportunity to lift the intellectual level of the students, a spokesperson of the school education department said that through the activities in these clubs the students will be informed about the election rights, election process and registration of elections.

Besides, essay writing, poster making and slogan writing competitions about democratic rights will be conducted. These clubs will be meant for students from IX to XII grade. A nodal officer will be appointed at the school level for each club.

According to the spokesperson, the class IX would be given activities on the importance of elections, Indian electoral system, features of Indian electoral system, Election Commission, functions of Election Commission, electoral process, types of elections and role of Opposition parties in elections while the activities for the class X will be based on subjects like Indian election procedure, composition of Election Commission, functions of Election Commission, public mandate and role of Opposition parties.

Likewise, activities for class XII will be conducted on subjects like electoral system, methods of elections, functions of the Election Commission.

