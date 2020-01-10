Electoral bonds: Disclose entities who wanted donor identities to be secret, CIC to DEA

Nayak, who is associated with National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), had sought information on the number of such representations, copies of the representations and the draft electoral bond scheme prepared by the department in 2017. Nayak, who is associated with National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), had sought information on the number of such representations, copies of the representations and the draft electoral bond scheme prepared by the department in 2017.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to disclose the names of entities who have requested that the identities of electoral bond donors be kept secret.

On an appeal filed by RTI activist Venkatesh Nayak, the Information Commissioner at the CIC Suresh Chandra has directed the department under the Ministry of Finance to disclose the numbers and relevant copies of representations received by it from donors to political parties requesting confidentiality.

The CIC has also issued a showcause notice to the CPIOs of the DEA, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the Department of Revenue and the Election Commission of India (ECI), asking why a penalty may not be imposed against each of them for not providing the information within the stipulated period of 30 days.

Nayak, who is associated with National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), had sought information on the number of such representations, copies of the representations and the draft electoral bond scheme prepared by the department in 2017 in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the EC. He had filed this appeal to CIC on January 9, 2018, as he was provided “misleading” information by public authorities.

In its response, the DEA had said it did not have the information and it had forwarded a copy of Nayak’s RTI application to the DFS. The RBI and the ECI also told the CIC that they did not have any information on the issue. ECI had said that it has copies of the contribution reports submitted by the political parties and it can provide them if requested. In its interim order on October 1 last year, the CIC had directed the DEA to identify the departments that have the information.

