‘We’ll hear it’: CJI Ramana says Supreme Court to list electoral bonds case

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it will list the case challenging the laws on the issuance of electoral bonds.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana made the remark after the matter was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan, reported legal news website Bar and Bench.

As per the report, Bhushan brought to the court’s attention a report which said that a Calcutta-based company had paid Rs 40 crore through electoral bonds to stop the excise rate. Bhushan said that this is “distorting democracy”.

In response, the CJI said: “I’ll look into it. If not [for] Covid-19, I’d have taken [it] up. Let us see, we’ll take up.”

When Bhushan insisted that it is a “critical” matter, CJI Ramana repeated, “Yes, we will hear it.”

Announced in the 2017 Union Budget, electoral bonds are interest-free bearer instruments used to donate money anonymously to political parties. A bearer instrument does not carry any information about the buyer or payee, and the holder of the instrument (which is the political party) is presumed to be its owner.

They were first announced by the then finance minister Arun Jaitley during the Budget speech of 2017. Initially, electoral bonds emerged as a way for companies to make donations without revealing their identities, but now the anonymity extends to individuals, groups of individuals, NGOs, religious and other trusts who are permitted to donate via electoral bonds without disclosing their details.