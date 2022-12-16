Electoral bond scheme: Supreme Court to hear plea for reference to constitution bench next month

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday said it will consider a request to refer petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme to a constitution bench in January next year.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who sought the reference, that a preliminary hearing would be required for that.

Seeking urgent hearing, Bhushan said it involves “weighty issues of public importance” and an “authoritative pronouncement” is required.

Noting that the matter has been pending since long, the bench asked, “What is the pressing urgency that it has to be heard on the penultimate day before vacation?” The court said it will hear the matter next month.

The SC will be on Christmas recess from December 19 and will reopen on January 2.

On March 26, 2021, the SC had dismissed an application seeking a stay on any fresh sale of electoral bonds ahead of the Assembly elections that were due at the time.

The apex court questioned claims regarding “complete anonymity” of the purchasers of the bonds and said “it is not as though the operations under the scheme are behind iron curtains incapable of being pierced”.

Dismissing the prayer not to allow any new window for their sale till the main petition challenging the scheme is decided, the court pointed out that the bonds had already been issued in the past without any impediment and that it had ordered “certain safeguards”.

“Therefore, in the light of the fact that the scheme was introduced on January 2, 2018; that the bonds are released at periodical intervals in January, April, July and October every year; that they had been so released in 2018, 2019 and 2020 without any impediment; and that certain safeguards have already been provided by this court in its interim order dated April 12, 2019, we do not see any justification for the grant of stay at this stage,” the SC had said dismissing the applications then.

In an interim order on April 12, 2019, the court had directed political parties to “forthwith” submit details of donations received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission.