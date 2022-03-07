Elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats on March 31

The Election Commission on Monday announced polls to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states falling vacant in April, including those of Congress veterans AK Antony and Anand Sharma, that are scheduled to be held on March 31.

Prominent among those retiring are Antony (Kerala), Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), and Partap Singh Bajwa and Naresh Gujral (Punjab). While former Defence Minister Antony, Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Sharma and Bajwa are Congress leaders, Gujral represents the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Members from Assam (two), Himachal (one), Kerala (three), Nagaland (one) and Tripura (one) are retiring on April 2, while five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

“Out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab, three are to be filled by holding one election and the other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles,” the EC said.

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 14 and the polls will be held on March 31. The counting will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.

The EC has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.