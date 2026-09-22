Elections to 10 UP Rajya Sabha seats on October 16, Bengal by-election on same day

The UP seats will be vacated by Arun Singh, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ramji, BL Verma, Seema and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats – 10 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand – on October 16, as well as a by-election for one West Bengal Rajya Sabha seat.

Nine seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Uttarakhand seat are due to fall vacant as the current terms of the MPs will end on November 25. One UP seat was vacated by the resignation of MP Dinesh Sharma on September 11 after he was appointed Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The UP seats will be vacated by Arun Singh, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ramji, BL Verma, Seema and Hardeep Singh Puri. The Uttarakhand seat going to polls is occupied by Naresh Bansal, while the Bengal seat was vacated by the resignation of Rukmini Malik.